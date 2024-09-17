eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 25,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 3,028,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,513,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

