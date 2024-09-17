eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CFO Sells $1,597,750.00 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,915,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 827,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $53,019,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in eBay by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,041,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

