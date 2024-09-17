Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807,346.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

