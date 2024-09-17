Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Dynatrace Stock Up 0.8 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,213,000 after acquiring an additional 248,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
