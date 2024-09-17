Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Dynatrace stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,725,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,213,000 after acquiring an additional 248,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

