Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,211.67 Average PT from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,214.17 ($16.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.51) to GBX 1,325 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.41, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,117.87. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.64).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

