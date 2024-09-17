Dravo Bay LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.