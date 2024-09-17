Dravo Bay LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V stock opened at $290.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.81.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
