Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 22,401 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.3% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 782,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

