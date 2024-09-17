Douglas K. Mellinger Sells 1,000 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 23,714,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,272,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 5.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

