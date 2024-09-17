Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Douglas Elliman news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,452.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 197,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $232,929.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 396,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,422.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Lampen acquired 30,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 over the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,330,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 116.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 423,875 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 462,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 125.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 354,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,801 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,405. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.43 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

