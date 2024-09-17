Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 63,209 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $362,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $646.25 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $636.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

