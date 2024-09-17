DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after buying an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

