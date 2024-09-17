Desjardins Trims Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Target Price to C$2.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.30 to C$1.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$1.75.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$1.84 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$71.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.87.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

