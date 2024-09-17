DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.12

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00070946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006907 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,878.62 or 0.39642678 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.