Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTH. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.95 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund VI Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Founders Fund VI Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Founders Fund VI Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTH stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.38. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,741.89% and a negative net margin of 1,830.27%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts expect that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

