CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.51. 149,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.58.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
