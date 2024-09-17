CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.8% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CRWD opened at $267.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 505.30, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,719 shares of company stock valued at $47,133,109 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

