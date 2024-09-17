Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$116.36 million for the quarter.

