Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.6 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $11.65 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.