Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.6 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $11.65 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

