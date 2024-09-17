Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credito Emiliano Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$9.95 and a 1-year high of C$9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.14.
Credito Emiliano Company Profile
