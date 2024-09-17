Creditcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.46 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.29 million and $4.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

