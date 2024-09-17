Creditcoin Market Cap Reaches $152.46 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $152.46 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

