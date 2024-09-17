Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.