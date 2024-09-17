Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,032,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $79.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.