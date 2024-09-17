COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 721,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSDXF remained flat at $1.33 on Tuesday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.