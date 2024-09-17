Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.86 and its 200 day moving average is $545.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

