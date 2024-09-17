Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

