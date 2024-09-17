Contrasting Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.16% 18.31% 11.35% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -39.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal Signal and Lotus Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.81 billion 2.92 $157.40 million $2.96 29.26 Lotus Technology $947.09 million 0.36 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -6.00

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lotus Technology on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

