Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.04

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $195.04 and last traded at $194.58, with a volume of 449001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.15.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

