Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 3.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,865,000 after purchasing an additional 241,982 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

STZ opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.