Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Sells 215 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 4.3% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

NYSE HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

