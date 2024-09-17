ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.06.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $105.56 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

