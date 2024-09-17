Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 5,794 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.35% of Artivion worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 42,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artivion by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 564,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 291.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Artivion news, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $626,518 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of AORT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

