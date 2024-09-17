Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PG stock opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.37.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
