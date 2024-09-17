Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 147,244 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 25.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

