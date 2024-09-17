Comparing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Scienjoy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.44% 16.93% 8.64% Scienjoy -4.79% -5.34% -4.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TaskUs and Scienjoy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 1 5 2 0 2.13 Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TaskUs presently has a consensus price target of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. Scienjoy has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,283.39%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than TaskUs.

44.6% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TaskUs has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Scienjoy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $925.29 million 1.23 $45.69 million $0.51 25.29 Scienjoy $1.49 billion 0.02 -$4.34 million ($0.08) -10.96

TaskUs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TaskUs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TaskUs beats Scienjoy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

