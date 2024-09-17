Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of CIGI opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

