Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. 4,031,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,385. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

