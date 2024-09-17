Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $11.70 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.