Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 828,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

