Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.83.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
