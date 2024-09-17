Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.