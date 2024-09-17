Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 923,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 10.5 %

COCSF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.99. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

