Clearstead Trust LLC Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $159.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

