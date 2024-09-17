Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.