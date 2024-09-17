ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.71 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 210.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.