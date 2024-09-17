Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $152.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.