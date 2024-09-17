CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. 12,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,784. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

