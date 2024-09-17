CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CHS Price Performance
CHSCM traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 32,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08.
CHS Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.