CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CHS Price Performance

CHSCM traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 32,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

