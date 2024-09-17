ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the period. ChromaDex accounts for 4.5% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of ChromaDex worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChromaDex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

