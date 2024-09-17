China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $1.81 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.51.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
