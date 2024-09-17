Chia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Chia has a market cap of $140.08 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $12.75 or 0.00021948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chia has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,986,775 coins and its circulating supply is 10,987,048 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

